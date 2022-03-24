HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $71.64

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.64 and traded as low as $62.85. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 94 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.