Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.

HLIO traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $79.70. 84,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,575. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $88.34.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 435.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

