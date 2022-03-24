Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.