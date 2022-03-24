Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,764. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $55.78.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 230,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period.
About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
