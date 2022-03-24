Hertz Network Trading Down 8% This Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $467,368.66 and approximately $34,096.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.95 or 0.07059736 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,626.05 or 0.99803538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00044152 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.