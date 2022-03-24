Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Down 3.5%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 11,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 747,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

Several research analysts have commented on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 117.61%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $123,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,994 shares of company stock worth $380,565 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

