Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 177 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,270,000 after acquiring an additional 812,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,928,000 after acquiring an additional 265,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit by 50.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,596 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of INFO remained flat at $$108.61 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

