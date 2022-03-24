Highland Private Wealth Management Buys Shares of 5,564 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,564 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,259,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,881,030. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

