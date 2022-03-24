Highland Private Wealth Management Invests $237,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,099. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.92.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

