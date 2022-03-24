Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 3,897 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $336.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $317.72 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.