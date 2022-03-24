Holo Trading Up 26.8% This Week (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. Holo has a market capitalization of $890.63 million and approximately $230.98 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00036846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00110878 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,289,911,898 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

