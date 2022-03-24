Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.
Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. 974,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,974. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $5,651,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 145,309 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
