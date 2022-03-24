Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. 974,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,974. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $5,651,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 145,309 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

