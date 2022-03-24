Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 5,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,673,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.39 and its 200-day moving average is $303.58. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.