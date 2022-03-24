Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $113.67 Average PT from Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.20.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE HLI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,937. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.67.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.