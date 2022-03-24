Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $113.67 Average PT from Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,937. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.