HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $496.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $496.67.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.19) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 590 ($7.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.57) to GBX 565 ($7.44) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

