HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $700.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $953.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $739.04.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $463.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.05. HubSpot has a one year low of $378.88 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,495,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

