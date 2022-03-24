Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Visa by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.97. 70,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. The stock has a market cap of $413.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.47.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

