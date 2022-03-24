Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,120. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

