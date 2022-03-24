Huntington National Bank Acquires 277 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMC opened at $177.34 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $158.73 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.54.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

