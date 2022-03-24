Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $233.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.64. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.61 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

