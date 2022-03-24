Huntington National Bank Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,027,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

HLI opened at $90.29 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.