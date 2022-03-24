Huntington National Bank Has $194,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $148,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,118,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 629,335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

