Huntington National Bank Lowers Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 46.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $138.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.31. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

