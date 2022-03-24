Huntington National Bank Lowers Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,815. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.