Huntington National Bank Sells 85 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $314.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.24 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

