Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.

HURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HURN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,230. The firm has a market cap of $984.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.88. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,371 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

