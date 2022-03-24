ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

ICFI stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,713. ICF International has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.