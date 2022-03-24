ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $11.85

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.52. ICL Group shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 12,243 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in ICL Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,897,000 after buying an additional 847,953 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in ICL Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,873,000 after acquiring an additional 923,308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 1,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ICL Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,064 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,499,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after acquiring an additional 56,490 shares during the period.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

