IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Down 0.9%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.
IHI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IHICY)
IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas. It provides boilers that combust various fuels to supply steam for power generation and production processes; and supplies gas turbines, gas engines, and diesel engines for land use, as well as small to large engines for large vessels and high-speed boats.
