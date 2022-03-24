IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAC.

Get IMAC alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in IMAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in IMAC by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IMAC by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in IMAC by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMAC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 118,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. IMAC has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -1.72.

IMAC Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAC (IMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.