iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. iMedia Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IMBI opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.