Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 233.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Immatics alerts:

Shares of Immatics stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.49. 929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,723. Immatics has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,401,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.