ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.82

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.82 and traded as high as $9.85. ImmuCell shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 14,670 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $76.72 million, a PE ratio of -975.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 62,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in ImmuCell during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

