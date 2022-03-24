Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Immunocore by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 760,563 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163,651 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

