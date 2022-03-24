Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

