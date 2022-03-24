Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) were up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 41,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,227,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.
In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
