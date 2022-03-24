Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) were up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 41,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,227,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Get Infinera alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.