ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Volume Increase

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 332,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,177,461 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,172,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 510,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

