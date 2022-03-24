ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Volume Increase

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 332,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,177,461 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.35.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.
The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,172,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 510,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
