InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Financial Review

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get InnovAge alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InnovAge and Better Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 7 1 0 2.13 Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

InnovAge currently has a consensus target price of $10.93, indicating a potential upside of 82.75%. Better Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 689.47%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than InnovAge.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge 0.74% 3.17% 2.06% Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InnovAge and Better Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 1.27 -$43.99 million $0.03 199.33 Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.

Summary

InnovAge beats Better Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics Inc. is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.