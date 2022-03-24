Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 61,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period.

Shares of PSEP opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

