Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will post sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $850,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $140.36 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $271.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

INO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 3,131,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.