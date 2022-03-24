Insider Buying: Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Insider Buys 3,063 Shares of Stock

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Rating) insider Charles Goode purchased 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.45 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of A$28,951.48 ($21,445.54).

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98.

Get Australian United Investment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Australian United Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.63%.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Australian United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.