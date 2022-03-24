Insider Selling: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Senior Officer Sells C$137,703.94 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.42, for a total value of C$137,703.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at C$744,840.19.

BHC stock opened at C$29.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The firm has a market cap of C$10.66 billion and a PE ratio of -8.81. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.62 and a 1-year high of C$42.45.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

