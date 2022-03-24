Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,450.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $11,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00.
  • On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00.

BFI opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

