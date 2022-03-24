Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Chairman Sells $7,588,000.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $7,485,632.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $157.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average is $163.88.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $448,422,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

