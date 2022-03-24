Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $66.46 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

