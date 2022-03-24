Insider Selling: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Vice Chairman Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $919,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.