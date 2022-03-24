Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SMTC stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.66. The company had a trading volume of 315,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,711. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 16.96%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
