Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SMTC stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.66. The company had a trading volume of 315,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,711. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 16.96%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Semtech by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

