Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Sells $262,017.72 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 39,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $262,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $445,859.05.

On Monday, March 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,617 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $50,237.11.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $401,515.21.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $6,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

