Inspired’s (INSE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:INSE opened at GBX 15.90 ($0.21) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.58. Inspired has a 52 week low of GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.02 million and a P/E ratio of -13.25.

Get Inspired alerts:

About Inspired (Get Rating)

Inspired Plc provides commercial energy and sustainability advisory, and consultancy services for energy procurement, utility cost optimization, and legislative compliance in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three divisions: Inspired Energy, Inspired ESG, and Inspired Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.