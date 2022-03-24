Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

IPAR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,939. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

